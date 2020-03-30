Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Bank7 Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Bank7 in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank7 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $90.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter. Bank7 had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bank7 by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

