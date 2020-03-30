B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Banc of California in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE:BANC opened at $7.93 on Monday. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.99 million, a PE ratio of 264.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,762,000 after buying an additional 81,661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 18,858.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,148,000 after buying an additional 1,505,058 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,481,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,459,000 after buying an additional 25,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 711,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 136,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 25,325 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $250,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,641.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.