Popular Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Popular in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BPOP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $35.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.19. Popular has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Popular by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Popular by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Popular by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Popular by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Popular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

