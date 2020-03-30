Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BK. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $32.54 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

