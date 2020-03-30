Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCEI. ValuEngine cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of BCEI opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 249,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 100,512 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

