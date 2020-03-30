Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Banc of California Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banc of California in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BANC. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

BANC opened at $7.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $453.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. Banc of California has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Banc of California by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 467,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100,052 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 25,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $250,211.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at $33,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.