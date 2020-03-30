Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.538 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 3,071.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.