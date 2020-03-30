Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€87.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIR. Barclays set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.54 ($120.39).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €68.17 ($79.27) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €103.44 and its 200 day moving average is €122.17. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

