Analysts Offer Predictions for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRT. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.09.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $76.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $65.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,751,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

