FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of FMC in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FMC. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

NYSE FMC opened at $76.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $93.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FMC has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

