First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for First Hawaiian in a report issued on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

FHB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.26.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Hawaiian by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in First Hawaiian by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 108,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

