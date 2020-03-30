Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Facebook, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.88.

FB opened at $156.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $465.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.99 and a 200 day moving average of $195.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 10.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 8.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,067 shares of company stock worth $17,392,181 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

