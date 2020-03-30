KeyCorp Comments on Diamondback Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.84.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.45. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 103,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,172 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

