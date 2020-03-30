Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Inc Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EOG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $36.00 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 555,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $5,825,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $1,396,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

