William Blair Weighs in on Cyberark Software Ltd's Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cyberark Software in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. First Analysis lowered Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cyberark Software from $160.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.52.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $89.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.51. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

