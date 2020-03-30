Discover Financial Services to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Discover Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.24.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.71. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,951,000 after purchasing an additional 595,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,749,000 after purchasing an additional 594,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,168,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,654,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,980,000 after acquiring an additional 412,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,675,000 after acquiring an additional 109,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

