Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

CUBI opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.03. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.76 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

