Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Cut by Analyst

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMA. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “average” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.68.

CMA opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $63.02. Comerica has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,489,000 after purchasing an additional 327,894 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 961,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after acquiring an additional 74,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 90,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 62,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

