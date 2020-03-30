CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for CVB Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.06. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In related news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 2,966.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

