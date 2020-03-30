Piper Sandler Comments on Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $47.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78. The company has a market cap of $574.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,889,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,711,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

