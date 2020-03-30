Brokers Offer Predictions for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

CVCY has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

CVCY opened at $12.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $169.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.47. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

