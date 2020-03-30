CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

NYSE:CNX opened at $5.03 on Monday. CNX Resources has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $944.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,062,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,993,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 98,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CNX Resources by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,769,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 455,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $21,981,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.