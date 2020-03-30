Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Issued By Piper Sandler

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Central Pacific Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $422.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 141.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 253,352 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 964,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 120,267 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 83,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 563.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 74,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

