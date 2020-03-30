Analysts Set Expectations for Global Net Lease Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Net Lease in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

NYSE GNL opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.44 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 2.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

