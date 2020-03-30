Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Genuine Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $64.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.11. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

