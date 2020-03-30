Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp Inc Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

HOPE stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

