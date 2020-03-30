Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp Inc Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

HOPE stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

