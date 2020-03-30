Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Cut by Piper Sandler

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Home Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of HOMB opened at $11.83 on Monday. Home Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other news, CEO Tracy French acquired 2,450 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $16,149,000. Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $11,596,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $8,668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,493,000 after buying an additional 260,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 137,790 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

