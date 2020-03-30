Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Reduced by Analyst

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,389.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Murdoch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

