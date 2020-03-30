Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Raised by Analyst

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HAFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

HAFC stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 48.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 10,260 shares of company stock valued at $102,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.