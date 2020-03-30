Short Interest in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Declines By 5.7%

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,526,600 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 27th total of 2,680,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 410,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,179,000 after acquiring an additional 601,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,923,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,323,000 after acquiring an additional 252,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after acquiring an additional 56,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 341,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $10.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $371.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Securities assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

