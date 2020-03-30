Short Interest in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Declines By 5.7%

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,093,600 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the February 27th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 24.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.6 days.
NASDAQ EIDX opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 18.78, a current ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.40 and a beta of -0.42.
Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.
EIDX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eidos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.
About Eidos Therapeutics
Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.
