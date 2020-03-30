Short Interest in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Declines By 5.7%

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,093,600 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the February 27th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 24.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.6 days.

NASDAQ EIDX opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 18.78, a current ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.40 and a beta of -0.42.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 697,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIDX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eidos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Set Expectations for Global Net Lease Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Global Net Lease Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Genuine Parts
Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Genuine Parts
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp Inc Lowered by Piper Sandler
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp Inc Lowered by Piper Sandler
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Home Bancshares Inc Cut by Piper Sandler
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Home Bancshares Inc Cut by Piper Sandler
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Reduced by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Reduced by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Corp Raised by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Corp Raised by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report