Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Short Interest Update

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,583,600 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the February 27th total of 3,800,000 shares. Approximately 31.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 48,983 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

MED stock opened at $65.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.13. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $159.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Medifast had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $170.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

