AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Short Interest Update

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,574,500 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 27th total of 4,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABC. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $81.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.73.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

