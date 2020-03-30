NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Update

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 27th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NAOV opened at $2.39 on Monday. NanoVibronix has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.43.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

