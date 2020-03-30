Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 27th total of 322,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares in the third quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 231,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 1,912.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Equity BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $17.51 on Monday. Equity BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $283.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity BancShares will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

