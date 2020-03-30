Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the February 27th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $64,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Len E. Williams acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $88,695.00. Insiders sold a total of 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,975 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $340.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.73. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

