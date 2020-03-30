Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,901,100 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the February 27th total of 8,370,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $427.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

FSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

