Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Short Interest Update

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,233,700 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the February 27th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

NYSE:CTB opened at $17.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $945.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.18 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

