MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Short Interest Update

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the February 27th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 390,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 34,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 21,512 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMT opened at $4.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

