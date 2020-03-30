FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Short Interest Update

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the February 27th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FreightCar America by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its stake in FreightCar America by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 252,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 109,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,573 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 310,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 94,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RAIL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.90.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.15). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $44.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

