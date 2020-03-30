Short Interest in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Declines By 5.5%

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,092,600 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the February 27th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KN. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of KN opened at $14.37 on Monday. Knowles has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Knowles by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Knowles by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

