Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Down 5.4% in March

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the February 27th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 711,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 252,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 78,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 41,953 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN EVM opened at $10.57 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0391 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

