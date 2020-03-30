Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) Short Interest Update

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the February 27th total of 211,800 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Shares of NETE stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. Net Element has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
