Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the February 27th total of 211,800 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of NETE stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. Net Element has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

