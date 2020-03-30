Short Interest in Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Declines By 5.4%

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the February 27th total of 129,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Audioeye stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.24% of Audioeye at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Audioeye stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Audioeye has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million. Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 237.53% and a negative net margin of 71.83%. Analysts forecast that Audioeye will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AEYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Audioeye from $9.75 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

