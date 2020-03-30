Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Down 5.5% in March

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,919,900 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the February 27th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $24.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lazard has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.22 million. Lazard had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 53.88%. Lazard’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,897,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 421,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,761.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,939,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,160,000 after purchasing an additional 307,999 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,496,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lazard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Lazard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

