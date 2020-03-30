P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Short Interest Down 5.5% in March

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the February 27th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $52.86. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

