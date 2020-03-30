American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Short Interest Update

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,163,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the February 27th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 777,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FIL Ltd raised its position in American Campus Communities by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,733 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,412,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,542,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,668,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after purchasing an additional 441,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,372,000 after acquiring an additional 302,671 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

