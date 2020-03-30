Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,154,100 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 27th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,751,000. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 421,532 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 285,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MITK. National Securities upgraded Mitek Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $332.12 million, a P/E ratio of 116.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.14. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.40%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.