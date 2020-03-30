Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Vaccinex stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.60. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 4,740.03% and a negative return on equity of 2,277.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vaccinex will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maurice Zauderer acquired 98,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $690,563.93. Also, Director Albert Friedberg bought 982,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $6,905,695.54. Insiders have purchased 1,090,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,637,750 in the last ninety days. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

