Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) to “Hold”

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VCRA. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $667.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,150.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $71,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,381 shares of company stock worth $2,045,038. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 14.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,280 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

